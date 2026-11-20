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PSV Eindhoven are yet to agree personal terms with Everton target Kevin De Bruyne, despite claims to the contrary.

De Bruyne brought his decade-long spell at Manchester City to an end in 2025, departing the Premier League side to join Italian giants Napoli at the age of 35.

However, a hamstring injury disrupted his first season in Italy, restricting the midfielder to 18 league appearances in which he registered seven goal contributions.

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De Bruyne has rediscovered his form this season, registering five goal contributions in eleven league appearances and has been strongly linked with being wanted by Everton ahead of the January transfer window.

It was suggested last week that Napoli are prepared to let the 35-year-old leave if he wishes to move on, with PSV Eindhoven also showing interest in the Belgian.

A move to the Netherlands appeals to De Bruyne as it would put him close to his family and an agreement on personal terms with PSV Eindhoven would represent a substantial blow to Everton’s hopes of a deal.

However, according to Dutch journalist Mounir Boualin no agreement is in place on personal terms between De Bruyne and PSV Eindhoven.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

It has been suggested that the Dutch side will first seek an agreement with Napoli before negotiating personal terms with the Belgian.

Regardless, Everton will need to act quickly, with PSV Eindhoven firmly in the race to sign De Bruyne.

Everton are keen to reinforce their squad in January to maintain their current form, and De Bruyne’s experience and creativity could prove valuable, particularly with Jack Grealish having been absent of late.

With Napoli placing a €7m price tag on the former Manchester City star, it remains to be seen whether the Toffees can secure the Belgian’s signature.

The €7m fee is a price PSV Eindhoven do not want to pay given De Bruyne’s age.

Further down the pitch, Everton have received encouragement in their pursuit of Massire Sylla, with the defender and Union SG more open to offers from the Premier League than a potential move to AC Milan.