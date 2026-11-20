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Former Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers has reflected on his spell at Ibrox, looking back on what he described as ‘two difficult but wonderful years’ with the Govan side in a remote corner of Europe.

Dessers joined the Light Blues in the summer transfer window of 2023 from Italian side Cremonese, signing a four-year contract with the Scottish giants.

In his debut season, the 31-year-old won the Scottish League Cup with Rangers before scoring 18 goals in 35 appearances the following year to claim the Scottish Premiership Golden Boot.

The Nigerian made 116 appearances and scored 52 goals for the Gers before joining Greek giants Panathinaikos last year for around £3.5m, despite interest from AEK Athens.

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Rangers turned to Youssef Chermiti, signing him from Everton for a substantial fee despite having the option to take him on loan, while Bojan Miovski arrived from Girona for an initial £2.6m as the club looked to replace Dessers in attack.

One former Rangers star, however, described the sale of Dessers as the worst piece of business he had ever seen.

The former Cremonese hitman revealed that playing in Italy had been an important career ambition, as he was eager to experience life in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

He also looked back fondly on his two-year spell at Rangers, describing it as both ‘difficult’ and ‘wonderful’.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

Dessers highlighted the contrasting football cultures in Scotland and Greece, while praising the rich heritage of both countries’ clubs and the passionate fanbases they command.

Speaking to Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg, he said: “With my move to Italy, I wanted to tick off a top-five league.

“I am glad that I subsequently experienced two difficult but wonderful years at Rangers.

“Scotland and Greece are two remote corners of Europe.

“Totally different, but with clubs of great tradition and good supporters.

“Just like Feyenoord. Playing for trophies and qualifying for European football is simply the best thing of all.

“Qualifying for the knockout stages has even become my standard.”

With the international break now behind them, Rangers will turn their attention to domestic action as they prepare to travel to Fir Park to face Motherwell this weekend.

The Gers sit second in the Scottish Premiership, four points behind Celtic, albeit with a game in hand.

In their previous meeting, Rangers claimed a 1-0 victory over the Steelmen and will be hoping to produce a similar result this time around.