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Commentator Adam Pope believes Leeds United are restoring the spotlight on the club, with their growing profile becoming increasingly evident this season.

Following the international break, Daniel Farke’s men return to action on Saturday with a demanding trip to Stamford Bridge, where they will take on Chelsea.

The Whites currently occupy ninth place in the Premier League table after ten rounds of action, collecting 14 points so far and are now looking to climb further up the standings by claiming all three points against the Blues.

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Leeds have also emerged as one of the league’s strongest defensive sides, ranking among the teams to have conceded the fewest goals, with summer arrival Tarik Muharemovic playing a significant role in their defensive solidity.

One journalist recently singled out the Bosnian as one of the ‘revelations of 2026’, recognising just what a big impact he has made.

Farke has already provided an encouraging update on his squad ahead of the Chelsea clash, indicating that he has a largely fit group at his disposal after overcoming their previous injury concerns.

Now, Pope reflected on Leeds’ growing stature, pointing to the increased presence of national media at their matches this season, with the attention extending beyond high profile occasions such as their clash against Manchester United.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

He also highlighted the Whites’ international connections as a factor behind the heightened interest.

Pope said on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (17.20): “I feel as a club as a whole, though, there’s been certain points this season where you can tell and you can maybe you do measure it in the volume of media that are at ten games.

“It’s not always just the big ones. I mean there was a circus when we played Man Utd, yes.

“But some of the other games that you’re noticing, there’s more national people there.

“So Leeds have been talked about more and more.

“I think it is fuelled by the international link.

“It definitely is having two [England internationals] around the place.”

Whether Leeds can build on their momentum from the victory over Tottenham Hotspur remains to be seen, but victory against Chelsea would spark renewed talk about a European push.

Meanwhile, former Wales midfielder Joe Ledley recently heaped praise on Harry Wilson for his performance in the Nations League encounter against Portugal.

The Whites will be hoping Wilson can carry that international form into his club displays, with the winger having endured an underwhelming debut campaign so far.