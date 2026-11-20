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Southampton are on the verge of extending their boss Tonda Eckert’s contract until 2029, as Saints are set to keep hold of him despite interest from multiple European clubs.

Following their infamous spygate scandal from last season’s Championship playoffs, they were handed a four-point penalty.

The German was roundly criticised for the spying on Middlesbrough indicent, but it does not appear to have damaged his reputation.

The 33-year-old worked at multiple clubs, at youth level before moving to England with Southampton, where he became their Under-21s manager.

However, very quickly, Eckert was given the reins of the first team on an interim basis and his impressive work rewarded him with the permanent role.

Eckert has lost only ten of the 57 games he managed, while winning 34 of them, and a handful of European clubs have been showing interest in him.

Saints currently sit seventh in the second tier with 24 points, only five points behind table toppers Birmingham City.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

They would have been only a point behind, though, without the points deduction and it seems Eckert is going nowhere.

According to German journalist Philipp Hinze, Saints are about to hand in a fresh deal to their German boss.

It has been suggested that the Berlin-born manager is set to sign a deal until 2029, despite the spygate scandal from last term.

The Championship side are set to fend off competition from multiple European clubs to keep hold of the promising young boss.

Saints return to action this weekend against struggling Derby County, who are currently sitting second-bottom in the league table.

Now it remains to be seen when Southampton will announce Eckert’s contract formally to secure their future under the 33-year-old.