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Javier Aguirre has dismissed speculation that Valencia have given Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott a deadline to prove himself at the club, giving the attacking midfielder a boost.

The 23-year-old has endured a frustrating spell at the Mestalla so far, struggling to secure regular minutes since his arrival in the summer.

Elliott has clocked up just 242 minutes across seven appearances for Los Che, with working his way into the team on a regular basis proving to be less than straightforward.

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The Liverpool star’s first start for Valencia only came shortly before the international break in a Copa del Rey encounter against Tavernes, where he seized the opportunity to open his account for the club.

However, it recently emerged that the Spanish outfit could consider terminating Elliott’s loan spell prematurely and sending him back to Anfield in January.

There were suggestions that Valencia had given Elliott the next five matches to make a convincing case to secure his stay, with failure to do so potentially bringing his time at the Mestalla to an abrupt end.

Aguirre has now dismissed those claims, making it clear that Valencia have imposed no such ultimatum on the Liverpool loanee.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

The Mexican tactician also underlined his satisfaction with Elliott, stressing that the attacking midfielder remains part of his plans.

Aguirre was quoted as saying by Spanish programme Tribuna Deportiva: “It’s absolutely not true that we gave Elliott a month.

“He’s very good on the ball.

“I’m happy with him, and he’s another player in the squad.”

Aguirre’s comments will come as a welcome boost for Elliott, who is eager to put his hardships behind him and revive his fortunes.

There have already been indications that Valencia are unwilling to rush into a decision over the Liverpool man’s future, preferring to assess his situation before determining whether his loan spell should continue.

Last month, discussions took place between a Liverpool scout and Valencia’s sporting director regarding Elliott’s situation, with a January return to Anfield ruled out at the time.