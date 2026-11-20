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Leeds United loanee Joel Piroe feels he has now settled in at West Ham United and is on the same wavelength as his Hammers team-mates.

Scott Parker took charge at the London Stadium earlier this month following Nuno Espirito Santo’s dismissal, inheriting a side in need of a change in fortunes.

However, Parker’s opening two fixtures have yielded little encouragement, with the Hammers first being held to a draw by Cardiff City before suffering defeat against Blackburn Rovers.

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Now following the international break, West Ham return to home action on Saturday, welcoming Preston North End to the London Stadium as they look to put together a much needed response.

Piroe will be looking to retain his place in the starting lineup after chipping in two goal involvements across Parker’s opening two matches and will hope to carry that form into the weekend.

The Leeds loan star feels that now he is on the same wavelength as his West Ham team-mates, after taking some time to settle in.

Piroe also acknowledged the mixed fortunes he has experienced since arriving at the London Stadium, but voiced confidence that he and the squad are ready to kick on with their season.

Club played for PSV Eindhoven Sparta Rotterdam Swansea City Leeds United West Ham United Clubs Joel Piroe has played for

The Dutchman told West Ham’s official website: “In terms of forwards, we all speak a lot, which I think is a good thing, and there is really strong, healthy competition.

“I know personally I’ve had ups and downs so far, but I feel like me and the team now know each other, and I think we can all properly crack on after the break.”

It has already emerged that Piroe is eager to secure a prominent role under Parker, with the Dutchman keen to make his mark at West Ham and put himself in contention for a permanent stay at the end of the season.

Leeds need West Ham to win promotion for Piroe’s obligation to buy to be triggered.

Another Leeds loanee, Lucas Perri, recently received praise from a Brazilian legend, who highlighted the goalkeeper’s upward trajectory.

Meanwhile, River Plate’s pursuit of Taty Castellanos has encountered a financial obstacle, with West Ham placing a substantial valuation on the striker to let him go.