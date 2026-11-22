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Celtic boss Martin O’Neill has hailed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as a ‘terrific passer’ while also expressing his delight for Luke McCowan, after the pair started in the Bhoys’ win over St Mirren on Saturday.

With the November international break over, Celtic resumed their Scottish Premiership campaign on a positive note when St Mirren visited.

Celtic secured a comprehensive 4-1 victory over St. Mirren at Celtic Park, maintaining their lead at the top of the table.

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Oxlade-Chamberlain gave the Bhoys the lead in the 33rd minute, before Camilo Duran doubled their advantage seven minutes later.

McCowan soon scored the third for the Glasgow giants in the 42nd minute, before Callum McGregor added a fourth in the 63rd minute as St Mirren were on the end of a thrashing.

O’Neill expressed his delight at the contributions of Oxlade-Chamberlain and McCowan, highlighting the impact both players made after being handed starts.

He particularly highlighted Oxlade-Chamberlain’s passing ability, describing him as a ‘terrific passer’, while praising the former Liverpool man for his goal.

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The Celtic boss also commended McCowan for his contribution in front of goal, expressing satisfaction with the way the midfielder finished his opportunity.

“I’m really pleased for both of them. Absolutely delighted”, O’Neill said via the club website.

“Alex has waited for his chance, and he’s a very fine player, a really terrific passer as well too.

“He took the goal magnificently.

“Luke took his goal great, very well indeed.

“And I’m just pleased for the whole team, but particularly pleased for those lads.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s first goal in seven Scottish Premiership appearances should provide him with a confidence boost and the midfielder will be looking to nail down a spot in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, McCowan also scored his second league goal in seven appearances.

O’Neill will hope that both players can produce similar performances when the Bhoys face Portuguese side Torreense in the Europa League on Thursday.