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Adrian Durham has insisted that Crystal Palace‘s new boss Thomas Frank must wonder what he has walked into, adding that the Eagles’ defence is a mess.

Crystal Palace recently appointed former Tottenham Hotspur boss Frank as their new manager, following the dismissal of Pierre Sage after a string of poor results.

However, the start of the Eagles’ new era under Frank has not gone according to plan, as they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Coventry City on Saturday.

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Goals from Yeremy Pino and Jorgen Strand Larsen proved insufficient, as Dwight McNeil’s own goal in the 85th minute cost Palace all three points against the Sky Blues.

The defeat has ensured that the Eagles will remain at the bottom of the table and in real danger of being relegated to the Championship.

Durham heavily criticised Crystal Palace’s defending after conceding a goal from a long throw, describing the sequence as a major defensive failure, while also calling out goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

He suggested that Frank will be concerned by the defensive problems he has encountered, particularly given his earlier assessment that there was plenty of quality within the squad.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

The presenter suggested that the Dane must wonder ‘what on Earth he has walked into’, further highlighting the defensive woes at the club.

“Wow. You could have all day, tomorrow and Monday for Thomas Frank to be analysing that goal because it’s a shocker from a Crystal Palace point of view”, Durham said after Coventry made it 3-2 on talkSPORT (21st November, 16:47)

“You are letting a long throw into the box. It’s bouncing and bouncing. Dean Henderson comes for it and then goes back. Inexplicable goalkeeping.

“And the defending is virtually non-existent.

“Thomas Frank must wonder what on earth he has walked into.

“If you remember, he said ‘there’s a lot of good stuff here’. Well, none of it is at the back.”

Frank will go back to the drawing board and desperately need to find a way to turn around Crystal Palace’s fortunes before their next Premier League game against Hull City.

Before then though, Crystal Palace are in action against Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

Whatever happens, Frank has been backed, with Nedum Onuoha believing the Eagles would keep him as boss even if they are relgated.