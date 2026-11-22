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Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Andoni Iraola has selected his Liverpool lineup vs Manchester United to do battle in the Premier League at Anfield this afternoon.

The former Bournemouth manager has Liverpool within touching distance of third placed Manchester City, who are just four points better off than the Reds.

Even so, there remains the real feel that Iraola has yet to establish himself as Liverpool boss and the level of consistency he would hope for is missing.

While Liverpool won 3-1 at struggling Crystal Palace before the international break, prior to that they suffered back to back losses, as the hands of Arsenal and Fenerbahce.

There will be a real expectation that Liverpool should now take advantage of a poor Manchester United side to show what their expensively assembled squad can do.

Manchester United arrive under a new manager in the shape of Mauricio Pochettino, but just how good he is is open to question, with his career having seen him end up recently as United States manager.

Pochettino will hope that his side can enjoy a new manager bounce and Manchester United have often played beyond themselves in recent meetings with Liverpool.

In goal in the Liverpool lineup vs Manchester United is Alisson, while at the back the Reds go with a four of Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk and Milos Kerkez.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai line up in midfield, while Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz and Rio Ngumoha support Alexander Isak.

If Iraola needs to shake up his Liverpool lineup vs Manchester United at any point then he has options off the bench to call for and they include Trey Nyoni and Federico Chiesa.

Liverpool Lineup vs Manchester United

Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Barcola, Wirtz, Ngumoha, Isak

Substitutes: Marmardashvili, Gomez, Chiesa, Tsimikas, Munoz, Frimpong, Nyoni, McConnell, Koumas