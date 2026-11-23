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Brazilian side Vasco da Gama are planning a trip to London to present their sporting project to Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison.

Richarlison’s future at Tottenham has been uncertain since last summer, with Everton, Vasco da Gama and Trabzonspor among the clubs keen to sign the Brazilian forward.

Trabzonspor stepped up their pursuit towards the end of the transfer window in an attempt to bring him to Papara Park, but were unable to get a deal over the line.

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Vasco da Gama also explored a deal for Richarlison, but an agreement could not be reached despite their proposed instalment-based payment plan with Tottenham.

The 29-year-old has been open to an exit after being frozen out at Tottenham this season, having made just one Premier League appearance.

Vasco da Gama remain intent to try to bring Richarlison back to Brazil and are moving to position themselves ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte (via Terra), Vasco da Gama are planning a trip to London to present their sporting and financial project to Richarlison.

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It has been suggested that initial talks have been positively received and the striker is willing to evaluate Vasco da Gama’s proposal.

The Brazilian outfit could face competition from Turkish side Trabzonspor, who have also retained their interest in the Spurs star as they seek to pair him up with Mohamed Salah.

It was recently suggested that Trabzonspor are set to approach the Lilywhites with a fresh offer for Richarlison, with the Brazilian now their top target ahead of the winter transfer window.

Richarlison has been sceptical about a return to Brazil as he seeks to remain in European football and Trabzonspor would giver him thst opportunity.

Vasco da Gama have not been put off however and feel they have a chance of selling the move to Richarlison.

Also considered to be a factor is that Richarlison is to become a father for the second time and welcoming the baby in Brazil is seen as a positive.