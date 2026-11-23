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Aston Villa have received a boost ahead of their Champions League meeting with Galatasaray, with Turkish giants’ boss Okan Buruk revealing that striker Victor Osimhen will be unavailable for the contest.

Unai Emery’s side are preparing for their Champions League visit to Rams Park to face the Cimbom on Tuesday, as the top European competition returns.

The Villans arrive in Istanbul following a frustrating goalless draw against Sunderland at Villa Park on Saturday, which marked their fifth consecutive game without a victory.

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Nevertheless, the Midlands outfit have enjoyed an impressive Champions League campaign so far, securing three wins from their opening four fixtures to occupy sixth place in the league phase standings.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, welcome Aston Villa on the back of a seven-game winning streak across all competitions, highlighting their strong recent form.

The Turkish giants had also been hoping to have Osimhen available to bolster their attacking options against the Villans, with the striker having been sidelined since earlier this month.

The Nigerian sustained a knee injury during Galatasaray’s Champions League meeting with Stuttgart, although suggestions recently emerged that the club were making a concerted effort to get him fit in time for the Aston Villa fixture.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

However, Buruk has now confirmed that Osimhen will miss Tuesday’s meeting with Aston Villa as he continues to work towards regaining full fitness.

The Galatasaray boss was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Asist Analiz: “Victor Osimhen will not be available for the Aston Villa match.”

Oshimen’s absence will come as a significant relief to Emery’s side, who will no longer have to contend with the threat posed by the striker in Istanbul.

Whether Aston Villa can overcome Galatasaray and emerge from Rams Park with all three points remains to be seen.

Tuesday’s encounter could also command considerable attention, with scouts from Barcelona and Bayern Munich expected to be in attendance to watch Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool target Aleksey Batrakov.

Aston Villa are also admirers of Batrakov, giving them an opportunity to assess the Galatasaray star first-hand, while another attacker on their radar in Turkey, Oguz Aydin, is attracting interest from Sevilla.