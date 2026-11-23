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Commentator Adam Pope has hailed Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for his display against Chelsea, drawing particular attention to his all-round contribution and the aspects of his game that often escape the usual match highlights.

Daniel Farke’s men made a statement at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, claiming all three points with a commanding 4-1 victory against Chelsea.

Following the encounter, former Blues goalkeeper Asmir Begovic acknowledged that Leeds’ midfield had dictated the tempo and dominated their Chelsea counterparts.

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Calvert-Lewin retained his place in Leeds’ starting lineup, leading the attack and playing the full 90 minutes as he played a decisive role in their victory.

The striker set up Noah Okafor’s first-half goal before converting a penalty in the 53rd minute to further underline his influence on the occasion.

Assessing Calvert-Lewin’s display at Stamford Bridge, Pope highlighted his all-round contribution, pointing to the aspects of his performance that rarely make the customary highlights.

He also lauded Calvert-Lewin’s game against Chelsea as a textbook number nine performance, with the striker’s overall contribution leaving little room for complaint.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Pope said on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet, while reflecting on Calvert Lewin’s performance (3.45): “So glad that he got his goal that he deserved on the day.

“And his all-round play was phenomenal. The bits that won’t have made the highlights.

“So it would have been the hold-up play, I think particularly [when the score was] 3-1, just when the game’s still a little bit in the balance, just taking it on the halfway line, beating a couple of players, laying it off and just keeping Leeds in possession.

“They managed the game so well.

“And he was the epitome of that really, it was the archetypal number nine performance really, bar maybe not getting another goal or two, but no complaints.

“They were all magnificent on the day, every one of them.”

Calvert-Lewin now has seven goal involvements across 13 appearances this season, a return that places him ahead of every other player in the Leeds squad.

With his impressive form showing no signs of slowing down, the Whites will be keen to secure his long-term future, with his current contract runs until 2028.

Earlier this month, when asked about claims that Leeds were closing in on a contract extension, Farke remained coy, leaving the situation unresolved.

The Peacocks will also hope Calvert-Lewin can remain injury-free as the season progresses, having featured in every match so far in a notably consistent run for the striker.

Jayden Bogle previously praised the Englishman’s aerial ability and expressed his eagerness to deliver more crosses for Calvert-Lewin to finish.