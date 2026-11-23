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Former Premier League hitman Jan Aage Fjortoft has admitted he loves Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha’s enthusiasm and believes the Reds have a ‘very special talent’ on their hands.

Liverpool smashed Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield in manager Mauricio Pochettino’s first match in charge of the Red Devils, with goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz.

The Reds are slowly closing the gap between themselves and the teams above them in the Premier League table and have secured four wins in their last five league fixtures under boss Andoni Iraola.

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Ngumoha had a brilliant match, as he scored and provided an assist in 78 minutes of game time, while also becoming the youngest player to score in the fixture in Premier League history.

Following his impressive performance against Manchester United, former Premier League striker Fjortoft lavished praise on teenage sensation Ngumoha, labelling him a ‘very special talent’.

The former Premier League hitman recalled Ngumoha’s debut performances against Newcastle United and stressed that it is hard to gauge if young players will reach their full potential, but he explained that he loves his enthusiasm.

Fjortoft wrote on X: “I was at St. James’ Park August 25 when Rio Ngumoha came on for his PL debut and scored the winner.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

“He was 16!

“It’s always hard to know how good these you kids will be, but Rio showed again last night that Liverpool got a very special talent here.

“I love his enthusiasm!”

The London-born winger began his football journey within Chelsea’s youth system, before Liverpool snapped him up in the summer of 2024 to add more depth in the Under-18s attack.

Ngymoha was promoted to the first team last season and he has established himself as one of the most exciting young wingers in the Premier League.

This term, the 18-year-old has already racked up 720 minutes in all competitions, and his performances has not gone under the radar, as he was called up to the England squad during recent Nations League matches, while gaining praise from manager Thomas Tuchel.

Besides that, former Liverpool defender Martin Kelly revealed he can see shades of ex-Reds star Raheem Sterling in Ngumoha, who is the youngest player in the current senior squad.

Liverpool will want to build on the momentum when they lock horns against Club Brugge in the Champions League and Ngumoha could prove to be an important player, having featured in all of the games in the competition so far.