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Former Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has admitted that Leeds United‘s midfield dominated the Blues’ midfield in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

The Whites secured a shock 4-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their first game after the November international break.

Leeds’ win was their first victory at Stamford Bridge this century, having last won away to Chelsea at their home ground in 1999.

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They visited Chelsea earlier this season in the EFL Cup, but were soundly beaten 6-3 by Xabi Alonso’s men.

Emmanuel Emegha gave Chelsea the lead in the 25th minute on Saturday, but Noah Okafor quickly equalised in the 28th minute.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin put the Whites in the lead from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute, before further goals from Okafor and Brenden Aaronson ensured Leeds secured all three points at Stamford Bridge.

Begovic praised Leeds’ midfield trio of Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Sean Longstaff for their commanding display against Chelsea’s engine room.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

He particularly highlighted how effectively Leeds’ midfielders dictated the tempo and dominated their Chelsea counterparts.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper also suggested that Leeds custodian James Trafford enjoyed an unusually comfortable afternoon at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea offered him little to deal with.

“I look at the midfield.

“You look at the likes of Ampadu, Tanaka, Longstaff in there, dominating, and I mean dominating Chelsea’s midfield and running the game”, Begovic said on talkSPORT (21st November, 16:33).

“James Trafford, he won’t have many more quieter, more comfortable afternoons at Stamford Bridge in his career.”

The win at Chelsea could well further raise expectations at Leeds this season, with the Yorkshire giants already being spoken about as contenders to finish in a European spot.

Sitting in sixth following eleven games, Leeds are just a point behind fifth placed Bournemouth.

Another strong performance next weekend against Coventry City could further put the Whites in the spotlight, with a commentator having already highlighted how Leeds are regaining prominence this season.