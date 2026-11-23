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Rangers loanee Lyall Cameron has expressed his delight at seeing his goal for Dundee United against Hibernian awarded after it was initially ruled out for offside, which left him ‘pretty confused’.

The 24-year-old joined the Tangerines from the Gers towards the end of the summer transfer window after falling down the pecking order at Ibrox.

The midfielder quickly adapted to life at Tannadice Park, becoming a regular fixture in Jim Goodwin’s starting eleven.

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Cameron once again featured from the outset in Dundee United’s Scottish Premiership meeting with Hibernian on Saturday and delivered another productive performance.

The Rangers loanee found the net in the contest, playing his part in an emphatic 4-0 victory for the Tangerines.

Cameron scored in the 51st minute, although his effort was initially ruled out for offside, with the midfielder explaining that he was confident he had stayed onside, making the assistant referee’s initial decision all the more confusing.

The Rangers loanee also expressed his delight at having his goal stand and getting on the scoresheet in such a dominant victory.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Cameron said to DUTV while reflecting on the incident in which his goal was initially disallowed during the Hibernian game: “I was pretty sure I was on [onside] to be honest.

“Because when [Daniel] Bennie was ready to hit it, I actually waited, knowing that I was on the line, roughly.

“So, I was pretty confused when the flag went up; I was running over, and I was like, to the linesman, ‘You sure that’s me?’

“But no, I was delighted when it got given.

“I am delighted to get the goal, and 4-0 away to Hibs – you can never argue with that result, I think it was a great day.”

Cameron has now registered six goal involvements in 634 minutes across eight appearances, underlining the growing influence he is having at Dundee United.

Dundee United do not have an option to make Cameron’s stay permanent, meaning he is due to return to Ibrox at the end of the season.

However, one journalist has already suggested that the midfielder could eventually be in line for a move to an English club.

Meanwhile, Oscar Cortes is attracting interest from clubs in MLS and Brazil ahead of the winter transfer window, with the winger potentially heading for the Rangers exit.