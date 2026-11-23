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Leeds United loanee Willy Gnonto has been dubbed as ‘one of the least convincing’ signings for Fiorentina, alongside former Everton striker Beto.

Fiorentina secured Gnonto on a season-long loan from Leeds in the summer, with the Italian club having the option to make the move permanent for €15m next year if he impresses in what is his first stint in Serie A.

The winger brought his spell at Leeds to an end after making 147 appearances across all competitions, scoring 23 goals.

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The 23-year-old has yet to make a significant impact at Fiorentina, featuring nine times in Serie A so far, largely from the bench, without registering a goal or assist in the league.

The Leeds loanee’s lack of goals and assists since joining Fiorentina has drawn criticism, with his precision in front of goal questioned following a recent performance.

Italian journalist Pietro Lazzerini suggested that Fiorentina coach Paolo Vanoli continues to view Gnonto as a useful member of his squad, someone he can rely on whenever the need arises.

However, he believes that the Leeds loanee has so far struggled to make a convincing impression compared to Fiorentina’s other attacking signings, with Beto also among those yet to impress.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The journalist also pointed to the option to buy included in Gnonto’s loan deal as an added incentive for the winger to improve, adding that he must raise his level and convince both Vanoli and Fiorentina’s hierarchy that he is worth retaining permanently.

Lazzerini wrote in his column for Firenze Viola: “Vanoli still considers him an asset, a soldier to be called into battle at every opportunity.

“The problem is that so far, along with Beto, he’s been the least convincing of the new attacking signings.

“He never misses an opportunity to express how happy he is to wear the Viola jersey.

“But his loan deal with a simple option to buy forces him to shift gears to convince not only Vanoli but also the club to invest in him.”

Beto, who joined Fiorentina on deadline day, has also struggled to impress for the Italian side, failing to score in nine Serie A appearances.

The former Everton striker came in for heavy criticism for his display in Fiorentina’s defeat to Inter Milan, with his performance described as that of ‘a shadow’ of his former self and ‘like a child’.

While Beto is at Fiorentina permanently. Gnonto has serious work to do to convince La Viola to keep him and pay Leeds a substantial sum.