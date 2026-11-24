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Trabzonspor have resumed talks with Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of frozen out Spurs striker Richarlison, with an asking price set by the north London side.

Richarlison has been linked with a move away from Tottenham since last summer, when Everton, Vasco da Gama and Trabzonspor all showed an interest in signing the Brazilian forward.

Trabzonspor made a late attempt to secure his services before the transfer window closed, stepping up their efforts to secure his signature, but ultimately failed to reach an agreement.

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The Turkish giants were recently tipped to renew their efforts to sign Richarlison, with the Tottenham forward emerging as their leading target for the winter transfer window, with a mouth-watering link-up with Mohamed Salah on their mind.

Vasco da Gama also made an approach for Richarlison, but their efforts to sign him proved unsuccessful despite putting forward an instalment-based payment proposal to Tottenham.

The Brazilian outfit have not given up and are planning to travel to London to outline their sporting project to the 29-year-old forward.

They will face competition from Trabzonspor though, who have also not given up on their hopes of landing Richarlison in the new year.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuglu, talks between Trabzonspor and Tottenham to sign Richarlison have now resumed, with the north London club demanding €10m to sanction the departure of the Brazilian forward.

Trabzonspor could well view such a price tag to be too high given that Richarlison is approaching the end of his contract in N17.

Richarlison does favour remaining in European football, which gives Trabzonspor an advantage over Vasco da Gama if they can agree a deal with Tottenham.

The Brazilian has no way back at Tottenham at present, having been frozen out of the first team squad, and was even in action with the Under-21s in the EFL Trophy recently.

For Richarlison, a move away from Spurs in the January window is crucial as he looks to get his career back on track in 2027.