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West Ham United loanee Niclas Fullkrug has been lauded as one of the few players whose game is refreshingly ‘easy to define’, with his traditional centre-forward qualities setting him apart.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence since returning to his boyhood club Werder Bremen during the summer transfer window on a loan agreement.

The striker has already found the net 13 times in 12 appearances, becoming a huge success back in the familiar environment of the Bundesliga.

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Fullkrug also leads the Bundesliga scoring charts, emerging as a central figure in Werder Bremen’s campaign as they occupy sixth place after ten rounds of action.

His impressive performances also earned him a recall to the national team under Jurgen Klopp, with the striker recently featuring for Germany in the Nations League.

Last month, the West Ham loanee opened up about the special feeling and strong sense of support he receives at the German outfit, drawing comparisons with often resentful atmospheres elsewhere.

He has a firm fan in the shape of journalist Gustavo Hofman, who offered his assessment of Fullkrug, highlighting the striker’s distinctive qualities and the increasingly rare profile he brings to the modern game.

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He also pointed to the season Fullkrug is putting together, praising his ability to unsettle centre-backs, find openings inside the penalty area and get shots away.

Hofman also believes Werder Bremen’s understanding of his qualities has allowed the striker to flourish, with Fullkrug once again looking at home in familiar surroundings.

The journalist wrote on X: “He plays as a centre-forward, looks like a centre-forward and scores goals like a centre-forward.

“Few players in the world today are as easy to define as Niclas Fullkrug.

“Named Bundesliga Player of the Month for October, the Werder Bremen striker sealed a 4-0 thrashing of Hamburg in the Nordderby this weekend.

“He has ten goals and one assist in ten matchdays. Fullkrug leads the Bundesliga scoring charts and has been directly involved in more than half of Bremen’s goals in the league.

“At 33, Fullkrug is still doing what he has always done best. He battles centre-backs, finds space in the box and takes shots.

“After disappointing spells at West Ham and Milan, he rediscovered his best form at the club that brought him through and always believed in him.

“His performances for Werder earned him a recall to the German national team.

“In Bremen, Fullkrug has once again been flashing his distinctive smile.”

Although Werder Bremen did not secure an option to make Fullkrug’s loan move permanent when arranging his return, club CEO Klaus Filbry recently expressed optimism about retaining the striker beyond his current spell.

West Ham are sure to wonder why Fullkrug could not show the same level of form at the London Stadium, with the striker becoming one of a long line of number 9 signings who have flopped when at the Hammers.

For West Ham though, his form is still a positive as it will boost his transfer value ahead of an expected sale in next summer’s transfer window.