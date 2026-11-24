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Radu Dragusin’s former coach Dario Dainelli has insisted that the Tottenham Hotspur loanee is genuinely a top player, amid Fiorentina’s struggles in Serie A with the Romanian in the heart of their backline.

Tottenham centre-back Dragusin has now spent several months at Fiorentina since joining the Serie A side on loan from Spurs in the summer transfer window.

The loan deal includes an obligation for Fiorentina to sign the defender permanently once he makes 22 appearances for the Italian club.

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Dragusin has been a regular starter for Fiorentina in Serie A this season, featuring in every league fixture and registering an assist, which will give Tottenham hope that a cash windfall from a permanent sale is on the way.

However, despite his consistent involvement, the Romanian has still faced criticism, with several former Fiorentina players offering their assessments of his performances.

The 24-year-old’s defensive qualities have come under scrutiny, with a former Fiorentina player pointing to his difficulties when defending in open spaces.

A celebrity La Viola fan has also lashed out at the Tottenham loanee, branding him ‘a failed defender’ and expressing a preference for alternative options.

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Former Serie A star Dainelli maintained that his earlier assessment of Fiorentina’s defensive situation still stands, despite being asked whether a commanding figure of his own profile is missing at the back.

He also stressed that the evolution of football means teams can no longer rely on one defender to address their defensive problems.

Dainelli, who worked with Dragusin at Genoa, described the Tottenham loanee as a top-quality player with the commitment, physical strength and aggression required to succeed, making it clear that he has great faith in the defender’s abilities.

Speaking to Italian outlet Corriere Fiorentino (via Firenze Viola), he said: “Everything I said earlier still applies.

“Besides, you can no longer look at just one department or one defender in isolation.

“Football has changed, but there is one thing I want to say.

“I coached Dragusin at Genoa, and I can assure you that he is a very good footballer.

“A genuinely top player. He has everything: commitment, physical strength and aggression.”

The Romanian defender was also backed by Inter Milan boss Cristian Chivu, who stressed that the Tottenham loanee needs time to regain his confidence after recovering from a lengthy injury.

He was booked on Monday night as Fiorentina were crushed 3-0 by Monza, piling further pressure on La Viola.

Fiorentina have won just twice all season in Serie A and Tottenham will hope Dragusin can avoid falling foul of any revamp that La Viola launch in the January transfer window.