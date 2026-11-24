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Newcastle United out-on-loan goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos has expressed his love for La Liga club Sevilla, while admitting that his family have settled in Spain very well.

The Magpies signed Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest in July 2024, handing the goalkeeper a four-year contract at St James’ Park.

The Greece international had attracted attention from several Premier League clubs after impressing at Benfica, where he made over 220 appearances and featured regularly in the Champions League.

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Vlachodimos struggled to break into Newcastle’s first team despite his experience, failing to feature in the Premier League during the 2024/25 season as Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka remained ahead of him.

Seeking more regular football, the 32-year-old secured a season-long loan switch to Sevilla in August 2025, bringing his time at St James’ Park to a temporary end.

The 32-year-old established himself as Sevilla’s first-choice goalkeeper last season, making 33 La Liga appearances and recording five clean sheets, with his performances earning him recognition as the club’s best signing of the campaign.

Sevilla were keen to retain the Greece international and secured his services for another season-long loan during the summer transfer window.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

The Magpies loanee has been praised for giving Sevilla a ‘sense of security’, despite falling short of the outstanding level he reached last season.

Vlachodimos reiterated his affection for the club he currently represents and his positive experience of Spanish football, while making it clear that he feels settled and has developed a strong connection with the club and the environment.

He highlighted the close relationships he has built with his team-mates and the coaching staff, describing the club as a family.

The Newcastle loanee also explained that his family’s positive experience has contributed to his happiness in Spain, suggesting that the move has worked out well for his entire family.

“I’ve already said it. Yes, I really like the club and Spanish football”, he told Spanish outlet El Desmarque.

“The club is like a family, I get along very well with all the players and coaches.

“I’m very happy here.

“My son also plays football here, he speaks Spanish better than I do, and the whole family is happy.”

Vlachodimos has previously praised Sevilla’s close-knit squad, describing the group as ‘a family’ who are performing well on the training pitch.

The Magpies loanee will be keen to produce strong performances for the La Liga side, with Newcastle keeping a close eye on his progress, though the door to a breakthrough at Newcastle appears firmly closed, with his time at St James’ Park likely to come to a permanent end sooner rather than later.