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Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka is ‘set to sign’ new contract at Elland Road as the Whites move to secure his long-term future, according to journalist Tom Collomosse.

During the summer, uncertainty surrounded Tanaka’s future at Leeds, with the possibility of an exit emerging as he considered whether it would be the time to move on.

A return to Germany had been considered as one potential scenario, but the midfielder ultimately remained part of Daniel Farke’s plans and continued his spell in Yorkshire.

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That decision has proved beneficial for both the Peacocks and Tanaka, with the Japanese international enjoying an impressive campaign so far and being a big part of what has been an impressive opening to the campaign for the Whites.

The 28-year-old has already accumulated 817 minutes across 12 appearances, featuring in every Leeds fixture this season apart from their opening Premier League encounter.

With Tanaka continuing to deliver dependable performances, Leeds have now decided to reward his contribution, with the midfielder ‘set to sign’ new contract at Elland Road and extend his stay with the club.

His current contract runs until 2028, but the proposed agreement would add a further year, underlining the Whites’ confidence in the Japanese international’s continued importance to the side.

Central midfield option Ao Tanaka Sean Longstaff Ilia Gruev Ethan Ampadu Anton Stach Leeds United’s central midfield options

With ‘positive progress’ in discussions between the two parties, an official announcement on Tanaka’s extension could arrive in the coming weeks.

Leeds will be pleased to secure Tanaka’s future, given the reliability of his performances in the engine room.

The Japanese international will be eager to maintain that consistency in Yorkshire, with Leeds’ next assignment seeing them welcome Coventry City to Elland Road on Saturday.

Last month, Tanaka spoke of his determination to demonstrate his qualities in every match and highlighted the different dimensions he brings to the team.

Farke also previously heaped praise on the midfielder while reflecting on a humorous incident involving the pair during a training session.

Meanwhile, Adam Pope lauded Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s all-round display against Chelsea at the weekend, describing the striker’s contribution as ‘phenomenal’.