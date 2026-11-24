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Aldershot Town boss Scott Davies has admitted that he can see why West Ham United invested heavily in Daniel Cummings, following the former Celtic talent’s promising start to life at the National League side.

The 20-year-old came through Celtic’s academy system and, after impressing with his development, was rewarded with his senior debut during a Champions League encounter against Aston Villa in January last year.

Subsequently, West Ham identified the youngster’s long-term potential and secured his services during last year’s summer transfer window, bringing him to the London Stadium on a long-term deal.

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Although Cummings is yet to make his senior debut for the Hammers, he has continued to make strides in their academy ranks.

With further development in mind, the east London outfit decided earlier this month to send the attacker out on a one-month loan spell with Aldershot.

Cummings made his debut for the National League side against Southend United after coming off the bench, with Davies pointing out that the striker offers the team a different dimension.

The West Ham loanee made his second appearance for Aldershot against Scunthorpe United on Saturday, coming on in the second half and this time announcing himself by finding the net in a 2-0 victory.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Following the match, Davies highlighted Cummings’ impact, describing his introduction from the bench and subsequent goal as a dream scenario for a manager while admitting it eased the pressure on his coaching staff.

Davies also acknowledged West Ham’s significant investment in the forward, suggesting his quality justified the outlay, while expressing his delight at having Cummings on loan and hoping to see more of him in the coming weeks.

He said on Aldershot’s club media (1.51): “To bring on someone like Dan’s quality on with sort of half an hour to go, or 25 minutes to go, and then he gets a goal within five minutes is like a dream world for me as a manager.

“And for us as a management team, that takes the pressure off.

“Listen, he’s been great in training and you can see the quality he’s got.

“No wonder why West Ham bought him for a lot of money.

“So, we’re really lucky to have him on loan and hopefully we’ll see more of him in weeks to come.”

Aldershot’s next assignment comes against Boreham Wood on Wednesday, with Cummings looking to force his way into the starting lineup and build on his weekend contribution.

Should the youngster make a strong impression at the Recreation Ground, whether West Ham consider extending his stay beyond December remains to be seen, with potentially a loan spell at an EFL side making more sense.

Meanwhile, West Ham loanee Niclas Fullkrug recently earned praise for his distinctive qualities as a centre-forward in the modern game.