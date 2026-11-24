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Southampton are happy with Jay Robinson’s development at Italian Serie A side Monza, with the midfielder also attracting high-profile attention in Italy.

Robinson began his journey at Southampton as a 12-year-old, progressing through the club’s academy for several years before putting pen to paper on his first professional deal in April 2024.

His progress continued the following year when he made his senior debut against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

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The Championship side rewarded the strides made by Robinson by handing him a long-term contract, keeping him at St Mary’s until June 2029.

Saints subsequently arranged a season-long loan move to Serie A side Monza to give Robinson the opportunity to gain regular senior experience in the Italian top flight.

The 19-year-old has been in impressive form for the Italian outfit, scoring three goals and providing one assist in ten Serie A appearances.

According to Italian journalist Pasquale Guarro, Southampton are currently happy with Robinson’s development at Monza, despite having a clause that would allow them to bring the midfielder back to St Mary’s in the January transfer window.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

However, the 19-year-old’s impressive performances have put him on the radar of Inter Milan.

It has been suggested that Inter Milan’s sporting director Dario Baccin was present at Monza’s game against Fiorentina on Monday to see the Southampton loanee in action.

Robinson scored in the 59th minute to help his side secure a 3-0 win over La Viola and all three Serie A points, further enhancing his reputation.

The Nerazzurri previously attended a Monza game in October to ‘view and study up close’ the Southampton talent.

It is unclear if Inter Milan are plotting a move for Robinson and if so, when that swoop might be made, but Southampton will likely be loathe to lose control of his future.

All eyes will also be on whether Southampton do decide to recall him in January despite being pleased with his development in Italy.