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Rangers out-on-loan midfielder Thelo Aasgaard has lifted the lid on tactical instructions from Anderlecht boss Vitor Bruno following his performance in a 1-0 win in the Belgian Pro League.

Aasgaard arrived at Rangers from League One side Luton Town in the summer of 2025 and put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Glasgow outfit.

The 24-year-old was in and out of the starting eleven last season at Rangers, starting 18 games in the Scottish Premiership under then-manager Danny Rohl.

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In search of regular game time and after being deemed surplus to requirements by manager Derek McInnes, the Norway international joined Anderlecht on a season-long loan deal, which also includes an option to buy.

At the start of the season, Aasgaard struggled to get consistent minutes in the starting eleven under manager Bruno in the Belgian Pro League, but recently he has turned things around and also scored his first goal for the club in early November against Westerlo.

Bruno has deployed Aasgaard in a deeper midfield role to fit his system and he admitted that he his enjoying the new role as he wants to improve his game.

Anderlecht secured a narrow 1-0 win over OH Leuven at the weekend in the Belgian Pro League and Aasgaard came off the bench in the second half to rack up crucial game time under his belt.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

Following a hard-fought victory, Aasgaard revealed that Bruno had specific tactical instructions for him and wants him to make more runs into the opposition penalty box.

The 24-year-old also explained that his role is to make an impact in the final third and after the last match he wants to build on his performances while continuing to improve.

Aasgaard was quoted as saying by Anderlecht-online: “The coach specifically asked me to make more runs into the box.

“My role is to have the greatest possible impact on the game and that’s what I try to do in every match.

“I really enjoyed myself today and I want to build on this performance to continue improving.”

Aasgaard will want to focus on making a strong impact during his loan spell at Anderlecht, as the Belgian side could trigger the option to buy clause in his contract to turn his loan move permanent.

That will also give Rangers a strong reason to keep a close eye on how Aasgaard does at Anderlecht, as they look for clues over whether he will be returning to Ibrox next summer.

If Aasgaard does head back to Glasgow then he is likely to again find himself outside Derek McInnes’ plans.