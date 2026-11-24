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Commentator Adam Pope has lauded Sean Longstaff as every bit worth the fee Leeds United paid for him, while admitting it is now difficult to see him being dropped from the starting line-up given his strong performance at the weekend.

The 29-year-old has still had to bide his time at Elland Road this season after enduring a difficult debut campaign following his arrival from Newcastle United in last year’s summer transfer window.

The midfielder has clocked 359 minutes across nine appearances so far, but he started two of Leeds’ recent impressive victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, respectively, in which he played an important part.

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Following the Spurs encounter, Leeds legend Stuart Dallas backed Longstaff, hailing the midfielder’s ability to make an impact whenever given the opportunity.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic also namechecked the Englishman following the Blues’ defeat, with Leeds’ midfield having controlled the game at Stamford Bridge.

Pope highlighted how Longstaff’s relentless energy and willingness to lead the press have made him stand out in recent appearances, justifying every penny Leeds paid to bring him in.

The commentator also praised the midfielder’s influence in possession, believing his performances have brought out the best in Ao Tanaka while stressing his importance to Leeds going forward.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Pope also feels Longstaff has made himself undroppable for Daniel Farke, noting the midfielder’s impressive resurgence after working his way back from an injury setback last season.

He said on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet assessing Longstaff’s displays (18.25): “Well, you’ve got to say over the 90 minutes that he’s played recently, then he is leader of the press, if you like, at times, and it’s him that’s closing the ‘keeper down or making nuisance of himself.

“That alone, he stood out for me, that you forget what an engine this guy has got and he’s looked every bit worth the player that they paid £15m for.

“And not only that, though, as well, I think he’s been tidy as well in possession and it’s allowed the best of Tanaka as well.

“I think we’ve seen a better Tanaka because Longstaff is performing, really, really well.

“And yes, when he arrived, I thought, is this like another sort of DM type player? I’ve seen something not completely different, but very different.

“And he’s so much part of Leeds’ go forward.

“I’ve been so impressed with him.

“And yes, you just can’t imagine dropping him now. And what a relief it must be for him as well because he must have been wondering where it’s going.

“He was back in the side before he got injured about eleven months ago.

“It was in December, wasn’t it? When he thought he’s really making his pitch now, he’s sort of recovered that ground.

“And yes, you certainly make yourself undroppable. I mean, he was so dominant in midfield and he has to take his responsibility for that as well.”

Longstaff will now be eager to build on his recent displays and stake his claim as a nailed on starter under Daniel Farke.

The Whites are set to welcome Coventry City to Elland Road on Saturday, with Farke’s men targeting a third consecutive victory as they look to climb further up the Premier League table, having established themselves in sixth place.

And all eyes will be on whether Longstaff starts again.