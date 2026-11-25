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Al Ahly midfielder Emam Ashour, who has ‘great relations’ with Celtic star Haissem Hassan, is very likely to leave his country in January, amid being monitored by the Bhoys.

The Glasgow giants have not been able to reach the levels they have set for themselves and have already lost two of the 14 league games played so far.

They have also been poor in Europe, where, after an inability to qualify for the Champions League league phase, they also find themselves hanging by a thread in the Europa League.

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Seeing them stutter in the competition, journalist Tom English has warned that Celtic’s relevance in Europe is fading into nothing.

Celtic’s midfield has emerged as an area of concern and an injury to summer signing Mika Baur has added to the complications.

There is an expectation Celtic will look to do business in the January transfer window as they look to strengthen Martin O’Neill’s squad.

Torino midfielder Gvidas Gineitis was chased by Celtic throughout the summer and though no deal was agreed, he gave the Bhoys fresh encouragement after the window closed.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

Other midfielders are also on Celtic’s radar and they showed interest in Al Ahly’s Ashour when they were considering signing Baur.

According to Greek journalist George Tsarouchas, that interest has not gone away and Celtic are monitoring his progress in Egypt.

He is rated as hugely likely to leave Egypt in the new year and to Celtic’s benefit is that he has ‘great relations’ with Bhoys winger Hassan.

Ashour could well be hugely tempted by the prospect of linking up with his fellow Egyptian in Glasgow.

It is unclear how much Celtic would need to fork out to sign the midfielder from Al Ahly and what competition there might be for his signature.

With Celtic now facing a real fight for the Scottish Premiership title, the pressure is on the club to make effective signings, something they failed to do last January.