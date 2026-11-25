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Tottenham Hotspur star Destiny Udogie could be closer to a move to Juventus in the January transfer window as the Bianconeri’s pursuit is now seen as ‘less complicated’ than it was.

Udogie joined Tottenham in the summer of 2022, spending his first season on loan at Udinese, and his stock remains high in Serie A.

The Italian full-back has struggled to remain fit for the north London club though, as he has never made 30 Premier League appearances in a season due to his injury issues.

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The 23-year-old has also managed only six Premier League appearances this season, playing 253 minutes in total, amid competition in the left-back slot.

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi has acknowledged that Udogie’s recurring injury problems are a concern, revealing that the club’s medical staff have been working to find the best solution for the left-back.

However, when fit, the full-back has shown that he is capable of delivering impressive performances and Juventus are keen.

Juventus have been showing interest in Udogie, but a deal has been seen as difficult to do in January.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Juventus’ pursuit of Udogie has become ‘less complicated’, with a loan with an option to buy now possible.

Tottenham were not open to such a formula for the transfer, making Udogie’s price tag a real issue for Juventus, but now Spurs have changed their stance and are prepared to find an agreement based upon a loan with an option to buy.

He was linked with a move to Roma during the summer transfer window, but no concrete developments followed.

Tottenham have a number of full-back options and a switch to Italy could make sense for all parties.

A loan move would allow Juventus to assess Udogie’s fitness and impact before they pull the trigger on a swoop.

All eyes are now on when Juventus look to kick off talks with Spurs about the deal.

Another player who could exit the N17 side is Richarlison, with Trabzonspor having resumed talks with Tottenham over a potential deal.