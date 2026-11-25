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Leeds United attacker Harry Wilson feels his defensive work is easier with the Whites than it was at Fulham

The Yorkshire club secured the former Fulham forward’s services on a free transfer in July, having made him one of their earliest signings of last summer after missing out on him 12 months earlier.

Even before the Wales international completed his move to Elland Road, he had been tipped to prove a ‘cracking addition’ to Daniel Farke’s squad.

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However, the 29-year-old is yet to reproduce his impressive form for the Whites, having failed to score in his first nine Premier League appearances.

A commentator feels that Leeds need to get Wilson up to speed, insisting the forward has the potential to be a game-changer.

Farke has also defended the attacker against criticism, describing the Welsh winger as a player who represents the club’s ‘side before self’ mantra.

Wilson explained that he has often been deployed in central midfield for Wales, despite spending much of his club career playing out wide, and believes his role at Leeds is better suited to his preferred position.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

He stressed that playing centrally allows him to become more involved in matches, adding that his role at Elland Road is similar to the one he occupies for Wales and places him in the area where he wants to operate.

The Leeds star also suggested that his defensive responsibilities are easier to manage at Leeds than they were at Fulham because he operates higher up the pitch, while emphasising that playing in an advanced central position suits his attacking instincts.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds, he said: “In my international career, I play a lot of the time inside the pitch, in midfield, and for a lot of my club career I’ve played out wide.

“At Leeds, I play more inside and that suits me more, as someone who wants to be on the inside. I feel I’m more involved in the game.

“My position for Leeds and Wales are similar, which is the area I want to be in – in the middle.

“I feel like my defensive work is easier here [than at Fulham], higher up the pitch. As an attacking player, that’s where I want to be.”

Wilson will be hoping Farke gives him a more prominent role when Leeds United host Coventry City this weekend, allowing him to put in a strong performance and enhance his reputation.

A former Leeds United striker recently admitted that he wants to see Wilson reproduce the ‘absolutely fantastic’ form he displayed at Fulham while wearing a Leeds shirt.