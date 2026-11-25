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Former top flight attacker Andy Gray believes that James Trafford must be loving his decision to join Leeds United, not least because of the Whites’ good form.

Trafford has been at the centre of all that has been good about Leeds since signing from Manchester City for a fee in the region of £45m.

He has been an ever-present figure between the sticks for the Whites and his performances have helped him earn a place in Thomas Tuchel’s starting line-up for England.

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The situation for Trafford was not the same at the Etihad Stadium last season, where he found himself down the pecking order following the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

He played just four Premier League matches for the Cityzens throughout the entire 2025/26 season before Leeds United came to the rescue.

Gray, while reflecting on Trafford’s decision to move on from Manchester City, insisted that it was the right one and one he must be loving right now, not least given Leeds’ form.

“I think James Trafford has made very much the right decision for one basic reason”, Gray said on Keys and Gray Unleashed (30.53).

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“He is playing every week and that can only be good. He is playing in the Premier League every week for a club that is playing particularly well. I have to say.

“And he must be loving his decision.”

There are similarities between Trafford’s decision and that of Palmer, who also left Manchester City for Chelsea in search of regular first-team action, according to Gray.

“It is a bit like, you know, Cole Palmer left City. Did he make the right decision?

“Of course he did because he was playing every week at Chelsea; he is an England international now.

“James Trafford has done the same and he is playing. He was right to.

“Now, with Donnarumma, he might have got League Cup games, Carabao Cup games with them. He might have got a couple of FA Cup games if he had stayed at City.”

Commentator Adam Pope believes that Trafford has looked ‘refreshingly different’ in his approach to the game this season and the four clean sheets he has managed in eleven appearances are proof of that.

He has just helped Leeds United beat Palmer’s Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge and is now preparing to continue his winning form against Coventry City next weekend.

Trafford’s good form could potentially put him on the radar of a number of clubs, but Leeds will be loathe to sell the key man so soon after signing him.