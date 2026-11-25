Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images

Newcastle United and Manchester United target Kenneth Taylor has admitted that he is aware of Premier League interest in him, but has ruled out a mid-season move.

Taylor joined Lazio during the winter transfer window from Dutch club Ajax, signing a four-and-a-half year contract with the Serie A side.

The 24-year-old wasted little time establishing himself as a vital player for Lazio, featuring in 17 Serie A games last season while scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The Dutchman has maintained his impressive form this season as well, starting in every league game for Lazio, while scoring two goals and providing two assists.

His performances in Italy have attracted the transfer market interest of multiple clubs, including Newcastle and Manchester United.

However, with fresh reports emerging, the Premier League duo’s hopes of securing the 24-year-old have been heavily dented.

Taylor admitted that Juventus and several English clubs have shown interest in signing him, with his representatives informing him of the approaches, but the midfielder made it clear that he is not considering a departure from Lazio during the January transfer window.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

The midfielder stressed that his priority is to remain at Lazio and help the Italian club achieve their ambition of returning to the Champions League.

“Juve and English clubs interested in me?”, Taylor was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

“It’s all true, my agents have informed me.

“But I’ve already said that I’m not even thinking about leaving in January.

“I want to stay here and help Lazio return to the Champions League.”

It was also recently suggested that Lazio have assured boss Gennaro Gattuso that they will not sell any of their key players in January, despite Taylor attracting interest from several clubs.

Following the departures of players such as Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle have been keen to bolster their midfield with experienced additions after bringing several youngsters into their ranks during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United, who are currently in the relegation zone, are also looking to strengthen their squad to steer themselves away from danger.

A switch to Old Trafford could be hugely tempting for Taylor and whether he would turn it down in January is unclear.

With four years still remaining on Taylor’s contract, Lazio are in a strong position to determine the midfielder’s future should any club come knocking.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle or Manchester United make an official move for the Lazio star in the upcoming transfer window.