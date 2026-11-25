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Richarlison’s agent Fidel Carvalho Soares has claimed that talk about the Tottenham Hotspur star negotiating with Al-Ahli is wide of the mark, but left the door open for a move to the Saudi Pro League.

The Spurs man has been the subject of significant transfer interest from the summer, which has only intensified following his exclusion from Tottenham’s Premier League squad under Roberto De Zerbi.

The Brazilian looked like he would move away from the north London club when Everton, Vasco da Gama and Trabzonspor all explored the possibility of signing him before their respective windows closed.

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It has been suggested that Trabzonspor are expected to make another move for Richarlison, having identified the Tottenham forward as their main target for the winter transfer window.

Vasco da Gama are still in the race and a delegation from the Brazilian side are preparing to visit London to present their sporting project to the 29-year-old attacker.

A move to Saudi Arabia has regularly been floated though and it has been suggested Richarlison is in talks with Pro League club Al-Ahli.

The agent though is not closing down the thought of Richarlison making a move to Saudi Arabia and insists the attacker is open to the possibility.

Club Country Trabzonspor Turkey Al-Ahli Saudi Arabia Vasco da Gama Brazil Linked with Richarlison

“Al-Ahli’s negotiations with the player are just a rumour, but he is open to trying his hand at professional football in the Saudi league in the near future”, the agent told Egyptian journalist Seif Elhossieny.

Richarlison has been suggested to favour remaining within European football and moving to Saudi Arabia would take the Brazilian away from competitions such as the Champions League, the Europa League and the Conference League.

Trabzonspor would offer Richarlison a chance to stay within Europe and play alongside Mohamed Salah.

Tottenham are claimed to be looking for €10m to sell Richarlison in January, but the striker has already made it clear he will not join a club he is not fully convinced about, having rejected moves last summer.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are already looking to bolster their attack and are interested in Gustavo Varela, whom Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on.