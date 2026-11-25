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West Ham United defender Adama Boiro has ‘little room for manoeuvre’ if he is to leave the London Stadium in January, with the Athletic Bilbao loanee having ruled out moves to several leagues starting in March.

The 24-year-old joined the Hammers from Athletic Bilbao on a season-long loan deal on deadline day, but his spell in England has so far failed to get going.

The left-back has yet to convince at the London Stadium, having made just one appearance since arriving and the appointment of Scott Parker not changing things.

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His only appearance came against Derby County in September, when Boiro was introduced late in the game and managed just 13 minutes of action, having failed to feature again since.

Whether Boiro can still turn his situation around at West Ham and earn an opportunity to prove himself remains to be seen, with the possibility that the Hammers could cut short his loan spell and send him back to the Basque Country in January.

Boiro has already represented two clubs this season, having also featured for Athletic Bilbao earlier in the campaign before his move to England, meaning he cannot turn out for another club in a European league whose season is already under way.

As a result, that leaves Boiro with ‘little room for manoeuvre’ should he decide to seek a move elsewhere in search of regular playing time during January, according to Spanish outlet AS.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Whether Boiro would be reintegrated into the Athletic Bilbao squad if he returns in January also remains unclear.

One possible alternative would be to join a club in a league that operates on a different calendar, with Scandinavian leagues possible, as their new seasons begin in March next year, while a move to South America could also be explored.

However, those leagues are not currently part of Boiro’s plans, with the left-back seemingly reluctant to consider destinations outside his preferred footballing environment.

Boiro’s immediate future therefore remains uncertain, with the coming weeks likely to provide a clearer picture of whether he can turn his West Ham spell around or seek an alternative route to regular first-team football.

Meanwhile, River Plate’s pursuit of Taty Castellanos has recently hit a hurdle, with West Ham demanding a substantial fee to sanction the striker’s departure.