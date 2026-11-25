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Stevenage boss Alex Revell has hailed West Ham United loanee Kaelan Casey for his performance against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

Casey joined the Hammers academy at the age of five and has since spent over a decade developing through the youth ranks at the club.

The Englishman made his professional debut with West Ham during a Conference League fixture against FCSB in 2022.

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To provide the defender with regular first-team football, the 22-year-old was sent on a season-long loan to Championship side Swansea City last year.

However, West Ham recalled the centre-back in January due to his lack of regular playing time before arranging a second loan move, this time to League One side Leyton Orient.

Casey was sent on another season-long loan spell to Stevenage this season, marking his second stint in League One.

The Hammers loanee has found opportunities tough to come by, making only four appearances in League One so far this season.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

However, last month, Revell stressed that Casey’s impressive performances in the EFL Trophy had boosted his chances of earning playing time in League One.

The Hammers loanee started for Stevenage against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night, playing the full 90 minutes as his side secured a goalless draw.

Revell expressed his admiration for Casey, highlighting how impressed he has been with the defender’s performances and development at Stevenage.

He described Casey’s partnership with Carl Piergianni as a master-and-apprentice relationship, suggesting that the younger defender can benefit from playing alongside the more experienced centre-back.

The Stevenage boss also praised the Hammers loanee’s defensive contribution, particularly his ability to defend the penalty area, win first contacts and remain composed under pressure.

Speaking on Stevenage’s official media (4:14), he said: “I’ve been really impressed with Kaelan.

“It’s like the master and the apprentice [talking about his partnership with Carl Piergianni] at the back.

“Yes, I think today he showed some really top, top moments, in terms of just defending.

“[While] defending the box, [getting the] first contacts; he has a calmness about him.”

Casey will hope that he can build on his impressive performance and produce further strong displays provided the manager gives him chances to do so.

West Ham will also be keeping a close eye on the defender’s progress at the League One club ahead of the January window, having already shown they are prepared to end loan spells if they do not feel they are working for the player.