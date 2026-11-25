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Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs who are ‘closely monitoring’ Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis, on whom Spurs were keen during the summer transfer window as well.

Pavlidis has been a vital cog in Benfica’s attack ever since he joined the Portuguese side from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar.

The Greek international was in prolific form last season, scoring 30 goals for Benfica across all competitions as he posed a constant threat in Portuguese football.

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His impressive performances put him on the radar of Premier League clubs last summer, with Aston Villa and Tottenham keen on the striker.

However, neither club managed to secure Pavlidis’ signature, and the hitman remained in Portugal.

The 28-year-old attacker has been in outstanding goalscoring form this season as well, scoring eleven goals and providing three assists in eleven league games.

His performances in Portugal have kept him on the radar of several clubs as the January transfer window approaches.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

According to Portuguese sports daily Record, Tottenham are among the clubs who are ‘closely monitoring’ Pavlidis’ situation at Benfica.

It has been suggested that the Lilywhites have been regularly sending their scouts to Benfica’s games to watch the striker in action, suggesting the north London club are highly keen on him.

Spurs are keen to bolster their attack, with Richarlison tipped to leave and Omar Marmoush and Dominic Solanke struggling to score consistently.

However, with Pavlidis having three years remaining on his contract, Benfica will have the upper hand in negotiations should Spurs come knocking.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will make an official move for the Greek striker when the window opens.

Another striker the Lilywhites are interested in is Monza’s Gustavo Varela, although Liverpool are also tracking his progress, with their scouts monitoring him on a weekly basis.