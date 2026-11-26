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Celtic star Liam Scales has admitted that the Bhoys have ‘no other options’ but to secure crucial points away from home in the Europa League tonight.

The Glasgow outfit have had a strong start to the season, sitting at the top of the Scottish Premiership and are unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions.

In the Europa League, they have struggled, losing their first three group-stage matches before finally picking up crucial points with a narrow 3-2 win over Turkish giants Besiktas.

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Celtic will travel to Portugal next to face Torreense in the Europa League, and Scales has admitted that there are ‘no other options’ but to accumulate more points on the board in away games.

The 28-year-old accepted that away games are tough to get points in, especially in European competition, but he believes Celtic have shown enough over the past few seasons to suggest otherwise.

He also explained that there is a lot on the line and the extra pressure will be a positive for the entire team to go out there and return with a respectable outcome.

Scales told a press conference: “It is always difficult to pick up points away from home in Europe, but we’ve shown over the last year or so that we can do it.

Manager Time at Club Martin O'Neill January 2026 – present Wilfried Nancy December 2025 – January 2026 Brendan Rodgers June 2023 – October 2025 Ange Postecoglou June 2021 – June 2023 Neil Lennon February 2019 – February 2021 Last five permanent Celtic managers

“We obviously have to do it now as well. There’s a lot on the line, so I think that added kind of pressure is going to be good for us.

“We know we need the points, and we know we have three more games away from home. So we just have to do it. There are no other options.

“I think that can be a positive thing for us.”

In the Europa League, Celtic have suffered heavy defeats against Ferencvaros and Benfica, and now they will need to dig in deep to produce positive results to get past the league phase.

Torreense are 19th in the table with six points in four matches, having secured victories over Norwegian club Lillestrom and Ararat-Armenia.

Celtic will want to carry their momentum and get all three points against Torreense, as up next they are due to lock horns with Hearts at the weekend.