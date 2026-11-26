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Italian coach Gianni De Biasi has hailed Leeds United loanee Lucas Perri for his physical attributes and high quality, backing the shot-stopper to thrive with Torino.

After enduring a difficult spell, Perri has received some timely encouragement in recent weeks, with recognition coming at both club and international level.

The 28-year-old was handed the opportunity to make his Brazil debut in a friendly against Singapore earlier this month, marking the occasion with a clean sheet in a commanding 7-0 victory.

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An Italian journalist described Perri’s international breakthrough as a ‘significant personal achievement’, while a Brazilian legend also heaped praise on the custodian.

On his return to Turin, Perri attracted attention with an assured display against Napoli at the weekend, even though Torino ultimately fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat.

The Brazilian will now be keen to build on the positive signs and rediscover his best form.

Assessing Perri, De Biasi drew a comparison with Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, who also faced initial doubts before demonstrating his personality and quality in Turin, suggesting that the Leeds loanee is following a similar path.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The Italian coach also highlighted Perri’s age, physical attributes and immense quality, expressing confidence in the goalkeeper’s potential to deliver.

De Biasi was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web: “A few years ago, some people had their doubts about Milinkovic-Savic, but he went on to demonstrate great personality and quality.

“Perri needed time to settle in; changing leagues is never easy.

“He is 28, still relatively young, and possesses an impressive physique and considerable ability.”

Perri has already revealed that he is settling comfortably at Torino, having been warmly welcomed by everyone at the club.

Leeds will be hoping the goalkeeper can sustain his recent momentum, potentially strengthening the case for a permanent move to Turin, with the Italian outfit holding an option to sign him for €15m.

Meanwhile, another Leeds loanee, Willy Gnonto, is having a frustrating time at Fiorentina, having recently been branded one of La Viola’s least convincing signings.