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Everton Under-21 head coach Dave Hughes has admitted that he is trying to make Braiden Graham’s training ‘bespoke’.

The Toffees brought Graham to the club from Lingfield two years ago,and the youngster has regularly featured on the bench for David Moyes in Premier League matches this season.

Although the 19-year-old is still waiting to make his senior debut, he has excelled for Everton’s Under-21s, contributing to 32 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions.

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The attacker’s performances have also brought him international recognition, earning him his first Northern Ireland call-up earlier this year.

He retained his place in the squad for the Nations League matches against Ukraine and Hungary, although he remained an unused substitute in both fixtures.

The forward is in the final year of his contract with Everton, and it has been suggested that the Toffees have opened talks with Graham over a new deal to keep him at the club, although nothing concrete has emerged yet.

Regardless, the 19-year-old has continued to be an important part of the Everton Under-21 squad, registering two goal contributions in three Premier League 2 appearances this season.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Hughes explained that Everton expect their young players to maintain high standards in training and work towards becoming the best version of themselves, with the coaching staff continuing to raise expectations as they meet those demands.

He highlighted Graham’s involvement with the first team as a positive development, while stressing that the young forward still has areas of his game that need improvement.

The youth boss also indicated that Everton are tailoring Graham’s development to his individual needs, while also recognising the value of the Under-21s and Under-18s teams in helping young talents progress.

Speaking on BBC Radio Merseyside, he said: “I guess the pressure from us is to be the best version of yourself every day.

“Be prepared to come and train at a high level and expect the staff to have high expectations. If you can hit those standards, we’ll ask for more.

“Every player is at different stages. Braiden Graham has been involved with the first team, which is terrific.

“We’re still working on areas of his game. We’re trying to make it bespoke.”

Graham will hope to continue producing strong performances for the youth team to make sure he is in Moyes’ thoughts and potentially earn his Premier League debut in the months ahead.

He will take huge encouragement from the fact Moyes has regularly been including him in matchday squads.