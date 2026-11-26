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Former Fiorentina goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano has pointed to ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Igor Tudor as a potential successor to Paolo Vanoli should La Viola decide to sack the Italian amid their poor run of form.

Tudor took charge in N17 after Thomas Frank was dismissed earlier this year in February following a disappointing run of results.

However, the Croatian tactician’s spell in north London lasted just 44 days, with his tenure coming to an end after only seven matches as he failed to arrest Spurs’ poor form.

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During those seven outings, the Lilywhites suffered five defeats and were also knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 by Atletico Madrid.

Tudor has since been on the lookout for another managerial opportunity and was linked with Venezia earlier this season, although the move ultimately failed to materialise.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, are enduring a difficult Serie A campaign, having collected just one point more than the relegation places after 12 rounds of fixtures.

With pressure mounting on Vanoli to reverse the fortunes in Tuscany, the prospect of managerial change is becoming increasingly difficult to dismiss.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

Viviano believes Fiorentina should bring Vanoli’s tenure to an end, given their continued shortcomings under his guidance, while backing Tudor as a potential replacement to get La Viola back on track.

The former Fiorentina star told Italian outlet Cronache di Spogliatoio (via Calciomercato.com): “If Vanoli loses? He should absolutely be sacked.

“In Florence, you get caught in a downward spiral that you simply cannot escape.

“At that point, I’d go for someone like Tudor.

“[Vincenzo] Montella is a good manager, but it would be his third spell; even second spells don’t tend to work out.

“I don’t think Thiago Motta is being considered for other reasons.”

Fiorentina have already made one change in the dugout this season, having begun the campaign under Paolo Grosso before dismissing him in September and handing the reins to Vanoli.

Tudor had also emerged as a possible appointment before Vanoli’s arrival, and whether Fiorentina revisit that option should the Italian lose his position remains to be seen.

With several previous managerial spells in Serie A, Tudor could offer La Viola an experienced alternative as they look to pull themselves out of their current struggles.

Meanwhile, amid Fiorentina’s ongoing difficulties, Leeds United loanee Willy Gnonto was recently branded one of their least convincing signings in Tuscany, alongside former Everton striker Beto.