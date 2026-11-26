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Barcelona ‘intend to loan out’ top talent Jesse Bisiwu, with Rangers emerging as one of three options for the Belgium Under-21 international.

Bisiwu began his career within Club Brugge’s youth academy in 2020, where he spent five years progressing through the ranks.

The Belgian made 36 appearances for Club Brugge NXT, scoring two goals and his clear potential did not go unnoticed.

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He was signed by Catalan giants Barcelona during the summer transfer window, committing to a five-year contract with the club.

The winger featured in the club’s pre-season friendlies, scoring two goals against Swiss side Basel, amid expectations he could force himself into the first team mix.

Bisiwu though has since been playing for Barcelona’s reserve side in the fourth tier of Spanish football.

Now a change is expected as, according to Belgian outlet Walfoot, Barcelona ‘intend to loan out’ Bisiwu during the winter transfer window to secure him regular first-team football at a higher level.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

Rangers are seen as one of three clubs emerging as a potential destination for the Barcelona talent.

Dutch giants Ajax are another possible destination for the player, while there is interest from a well known French Ligue 1 side, whose identity has not yet been revealed.

Interested clubs would likely have to show Barcelona they intend to hand regular opportunities to Bisiwu and with no European football, Rangers have fewer games ahead.

Bisiwu was an unused substitute for Barcelona in their Champions League win at Sabah on Wednesday night, with the Blaugrana running out 4-1 winners.

Anthony Gordon, signed last summer, helped himself to a brace in the game.

Rangers boss Derek McInnes is keen for a calm January transfer window as he plots the Gers’ Scottish Premiership title challenge, but the chance to sign Bisiwu may be too good for him to resist.