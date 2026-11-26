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Fleetwood Town manager Matt Lawlor has praised Leeds United‘s Under-21 side following the Cod Army’s EFL Trophy win over the young Whites on Wednesday night.

Leeds United’s Under-21s suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fleetwood Town in the EFL Trophy, with goals from Aaron Loupalo-Bi and Josh Robertson, while Carrick Njinko converted a last-minute spot-kick.

The Whites Under-21 side are bottom of Group G, with two losses in three matches and three points to their name.

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Following the win over Scott Gardner’s side, Fleetwood boss Lawlor admitted that ‘they’re no mugs’ and that Leeds United’s Under-21s are a good outfit competing strongly in the competition.

Lawlor also explained that the Leeds United Under-21 team performed well against Barnsley and Oldham Athletic, and they made his side fight hard for the win.

The Fleetwood manager also highlighted that the current crop of players in the Leeds United Under-21 squad are really good and the ultimate goal for them is to get into the Premier League.

Lawlor said via Fleetwood’s media: “Yes, I thought they were a good outfit to be fair.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“They obviously beat Barnsley, with a strong Barnsley team a month ago and took a strong Oldham side to the wire as well.

“You see with the competition at the moment, they are no mugs, the Under-21 teams there.

“They’ve got some really good players that ultimately want to get into the Premier League.

“So yes, they made us work for it.”

Leeds United’s Under-21 side have been eliminated from the EFL Trophy after finishing last in Group G, with only one win, which came against Barnsley, where Callum Mills scored a sensational hat-trick.

While they have not advanced, Leeds will feel that the experience of playing against senior sides will be beneficial to their youngsters.

Meanwhile, the senior side have exited the EFL Cup, but are still active in the FA Cup, where they reached the semi-final last term.

In the Premier League, Leeds have enjoyed a strong campaign so far and will start as favourites when they play Coventry City this weekend.