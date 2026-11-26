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Liverpool have held ‘internal discussions’ about the prospect of signing Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser, who is expected to move on from the French club next summer.

Risser joined Lens during the summer transfer window of 2025, arriving from Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg following a loan spell with French side Red Star.

The 21-year-old quickly established himself as the undisputed starter between the sticks for Lens, making 33 league appearances last season while keeping eleven clean sheets.

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His reputation has grown and Risser is considered to be one of the top up and coming goalkeepers in European football.

That status has not taken a dent even though he has failed to keep a single clean sheet this season, conceding 16 goals in eleven appearances so far.

There was interest in him from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but Risser agreed to remain with Lens for one further season.

Interest in Risser is growing and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Liverpool are keen on the goalkeeper, though they have yet to go beyond ‘internal discussions’ about signing him.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

With Alisson Becker already in the last year of his contract with the Reds, Liverpool are keen to bolster their goalkeeping position ahead of next season.

However, the Anfield side could face stiff competition to secure the 21-year-old, as Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Inter Milan are also keen on the custodian.

With Lens likely ready to sell next summer, it remains to be seen if the idea of a move to sign Risser will gain ground at Anfield over the coming months.

Much may also depend on whether Alisson signs a new contract.

Further up the pitch, Liverpool are closely tracking Gustavo Varela, with the Reds’ scouts assessing the Monza striker’s progress on a weekly basis.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have suffered a complication in their pursuit of Aleksey Batrakov, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich now also keen on the Galatasaray star.

The Russian midfielder has been a revelation since he completed a move to Galatasaray and is being watched by a number of Europe’s elite.