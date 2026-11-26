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Newcastle United watched Fenerbahce defender Archie Brown in action against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League as they continue to run the rule over his skills.

The Magpies are having a mixed campaign under manager Matthias Jaissle, as they have secured only three wins in eleven Premier League matches, leading to pressure on the young German boss.

A major concern looms over the future of star left-back Lewis Hall, who has been a long-time target of fellow Premier League club Manchester United.

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With the winter transfer window approaching, Newcastle have been looking at potential left-back reinforcements and they are keen on Fenerbahce’s Brown.

However, Newcastle are not the only Premier League club keen on his signature, as Nottingham Forest are also keeping tabs on the 24-year-old.

Last month, it was suggested that Nottingham Forest may have to pay a premium to sign Brown in the upcoming winter transfer window, and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to lure him away from Fenerbahce.

Now, according to Turkish journalist Erdem Akbas, Newcastle watched Brown in action against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

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He played the full 90 minutes of the Champions League game as Fenerbahce recorded a narrow 1-0 win.

Whether Newcastle were pleased with what they saw from Brown on the night remains unclear, but the Magpies do look to have solid interest in considering a move for him.

This term, Brown has already made 17 appearances in all competitions and scored three goals, while also providing two assists in the process.

Fenerbahce will be loathe to lose Brown in the January transfer window and it remains to be seen if any clubs try to tempt them to do business in the new year.

For Brown there could be an extra temptation to make a move to the Premier League as he admitted in October that he is targeting an England call-up.

Moving to the Premier League would surely give Brown more visibility when it comes to Thomas Tuchel picking next his Three Lions squad in March.