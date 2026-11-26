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Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has insisted that his responsibility lies in putting the club’s interests ahead of his own, playing down questions over his future as he remains focused on delivering success at Elland Road.

The German tactician’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season, with both parties yet to find common ground over an extension.

Last month, suggestions emerged that negotiations had advanced considerably, with a new deal until 2029 potentially set to prolong Farke’s tenure.

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However, nothing has been confirmed yet, with uncertainty continuing to surround the German’s future at Leeds.

Former Leeds star Aidy White previously urged the Whites to resolve Farke’s contract situation, warning that any indecision could attract interest from other clubs in his services.

The Peacocks have enjoyed an impressive campaign so far, sitting seventh in the Premier League table with 17 points after eleven rounds of action.

Now, when asked about a potential new deal at Elland Road, Farke stressed that his priority is to bring success to Leeds and the supporters, having developed a strong affection for both since his arrival.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

He also made clear that his focus remains on leading the players and staff rather than discussing his own future.

The German further underlined that he does not view the club as a platform for personal recognition, believing his responsibility is to make Leeds shine rather than himself.

Farke said at a press conference: “Since I’ve been here, I have fell in love with the people here, I have fell in love with the club.

“The only thing I care about is our supporters, because they had to suffer for such a really long time; I want to bring success to them, care for the players, care for the staff and this is the way I work.

“And this is also the reason I don’t want to talk about my contract at all because I have to lead the people here.

“I am a leader of the men and women of this club and no one wants a leader who talks about his future or himself.

“And this is also not my style.”

Farke also reflected on his priorities, adding: “The club is not there to make me shine as a manager, I am the manager there to make the club shine.

“This is the only thing I think about.”

For now, Farke will be intent on getting the very best out of his side and maintaining Leeds’ upward trajectory, with a continuation of their current form potentially bringing European qualification into the conversation.

It would represent a remarkable turnaround for a manager whose position was under threat 12 months ago.

The Whites are set to welcome Coventry City to Elland Road on Saturday, looking to build on the statement performance they produced against Chelsea at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Leeds could soon announce a contract extension for Ao Tanaka, with a new deal until 2029 set to keep the midfielder at the club.