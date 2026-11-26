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Former Netherlands star Youri Mulder has singled out Wolves loanee Tolu Arokodare for his attributes, likening the striker to a basketball player while highlighting the value he brings to Ajax.

The 26-year-old has quickly found his feet in Amsterdam after enduring a difficult spell at Molineux last season, rediscovering his best form.

The Nigerian has emerged as an increasingly influential figure in the Dutch giants’ campaign, making a significant contribution to their efforts so far.

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Last month, a former Netherlands international urged Ajax to secure Arokodare’s services permanently, with the club holding an option to sign him for around €20m at the end of the season.

Ajax defender Dies Janse also spoke highly of the Nigerian’s qualities, suggesting that going up against Arokodare in training provides him with a valuable learning experience on a daily basis.

Now, Mulder has praised Arokodare for his presence in the box, likening him to a basketball player who is expected to be in position to turn deliveries into goals, while stressing that the striker’s aerial threat makes him a reliable target for his team-mates.

He further underlined how valuable Arokodare’s attributes are to Ajax, noting that the players are becoming increasingly skilled at making the most of the Wolves loanee’s strengths.

Manager Time at Club Cesar Peixoto June 2026 – present Rob Edwards November 2025 – June 2026 Vitor Pereira December 2024 – November 2025 Gary O'Neil August 2023 – December 2024 Julen Lopetegui November 2022 – August 2023 Last five permanent Wolves managers

Mulder said on Ziggo Sport, assessing Arokodare (via Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur): “But Arokodare is so good.

“He just needs to be there. He’s like a basketball player standing underneath the basket, simply putting the ball away.

“Just whip those balls into the box and he’ll head them straight in.

“That’s really valuable for a team, when something like that clicks straight away. They’re getting better and better at understanding each other.”

Arokodare will be keen to sustain his impressive spell in Amsterdam and help Ajax strengthen their position in the Eredivisie title race, with the gap to current leaders PSV Eindhoven standing at just one point.

However, his productive spell has not been without criticism, with a Dutch journalist taking aim at the striker for his reluctance to press off the ball.

FC Utrecht winger Nordin Amrabat also questioned the Nigerian’s fitness, noting that he tends to tire rather quickly during matches.