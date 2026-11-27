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Aston Villa chased Milton Delgado could be open to leaving Argentine giants Boca Juniors in the January window amid interest from German clubs.

The Argentine midfielder developed through the Argentine giants’ youth system after joining them all the way back in 2015.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder has been a key player for Los Xeneizes and a key member in Rodolfo Arruabarrena’s engine room.

Delgado has 89 senior appearances for Boca Juniors to his name, featuring in close to 50 games in the ongoing campaign, clocking 3,684 minutes.

The former Argentina Under-20 international is comfortable playing as a central midfielder or a deep-lying playmaker for Boca Juniors.

The 21-year-old’s performances have been attracting interest from European clubs since last summer.

A host of Premier League clubs in the shape of Leeds United, Everton and Sunderland were keen on him, but they never made a solid move.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor tried to sign him but their offer was deemed too low to consider by Los Xeneizes.

Earlier this year, Boca Juniors tied Delgado to a fresh deal which runs until the summer of 2029, but his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Last season’s Europa League winners Aston Villa are keen on the former Argentina youth international ahead of the winter window.

And now according to German journalist Dominik Sandler, Delgado is ‘sparking interest in Germany’.

It has also been suggested that the 21-year-old could be ready to entertain the idea regarding a change of scenario in January.

The Villans have had their fair share of midfield issues this campaign, especially the long-term absence of Amadou Onana, who is not expected to return until March or April next year.

Whether the interested German clubs will join the race to sign the Aston Villa-linked midfielder for the January window remains to be seen as his performances are gaining traction in the European market.