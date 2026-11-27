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Commentator Adam Pope has revealed that Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s new contract represents the ‘biggest deal’ in the club’s history.

The 29-year-old arrived at Elland Road on a free transfer during last year’s summer transfer window, following his departure from Everton.

The striker endured a difficult final few seasons with the Toffees, with inconsistent performances and persistent injury problems raising questions over whether he was too injury prone to count on.

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However, his switch to Leeds has proved transformative, with Calvert-Lewin enjoying a remarkable resurgence and restoring the reputation he had previously lost.

Having landed him on a free transfer, the Peacocks have seen their decision to bring the striker to Elland Road pay considerable dividends, making his signing a shrewd piece of business.

Last month, Calvert-Lewin was linked with interest from Manchester United, but Leeds wasted little time in addressing any uncertainty over his future, moving swiftly to secure the striker on a new contract that keeps him at Elland Road until 2029.

Pope revealed that he has received indications that Calvert-Lewin’s new agreement represents the biggest financial commitment in Leeds’ history, while admitting that he is unaware of the precise terms involved.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

He also pointed to the release clause previously believed to be part of Calvert-Lewin’s contract, questioning whether that provision has now been removed following the extension.

Pope said on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (9:25): “I had a message from somebody who suggested this will be the biggest deal in Leeds United’s history.

“That would make sense wouldn’t it.

“I am not going to put a figure on what it is each week because I don’t know to be quite honest.

“But also the important thing about it is, there was a release clause we were led to believe, but I wonder if that’s been got rid of now.”

“What a wonderful signing for Leeds and to secure him even further.”

Pope recently heaped praise on Calvert-Lewin after his impressive display against Chelsea, particularly highlighting the striker’s all-round contribution at Stamford Bridge.

Leeds will now be greatly relieved to have secured the striker’s future and will be hoping he can maintain his current level of performance.

The Whites have also tied down Ao Tanaka to a long-term deal, with the Japanese international likewise extending his stay at Elland Road until 2029.

Following the announcement of his extension, Tanaka has opened up about the chants sung in his honour during home matches, stressing that the support motivates him to give even more on the pitch.