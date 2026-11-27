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Crystal Palace legend Julian Speroni believes the quality within the Eagles’ squad will eventually shine through, while urging calm amid the current difficult situation.

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has recently taken charge at Selhurst Park following the departure of Pierre Sage, who was dismissed after a poor run of form.

However, Frank’s first outing in the Crystal Palace dugout offered little encouragement, ending in a 3-2 defeat against Coventry City on Saturday.

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Following the loss, Adrian Durham came down heavily on the Eagles’ defensive shortcomings, stressing Frank must be wondering what he has walked into at Selhurst Park.

The south London outfit continue to occupy bottom spot in the Premier League table after eleven rounds of fixtures, with the threat of relegation becoming an increasingly pressing concern.

However, former Premier League star Nedum Onuoha suggested that Crystal Palace could retain Frank at the helm even if the club were to suffer relegation at the end of the season.

Speroni though is not entertaining the thought of relegation and believes there is real quality within Crystal Palace’s squad.

He feels it is normal that tough situations happen in football and stressed the Eagles must retain belief in themselves.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

The Crystal Palace legend was quoted as saying by Spanish outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa when asked about the current difficult situation at Selhurst Park: “Sometimes these situations arise.

“You have to trust that the level of the players Crystal Palace have will rise to the occasion eventually.

“What you shouldn’t do in these situations is panic.”

Crystal Palace are due to entertain Hull City in the Premier League on Sunday and the pressure will be on for Frank to guide the Eagles to all three points.

The Eagles are also assessing potential additions ahead of the winter transfer window, with youngster Mathis Mout among their targets, although they could face competition from Hull City and Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, a Dutch journalist recently highlighted what he sees as a significant decline in Quinten Timber’s performances compared with his time at Feyenoord.

If that is indeed the case then Frank will be working overtime to get the Netherlands international back on track.