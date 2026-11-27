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Everton Under-21s boss Dave Hughes has heaped praise on Melvin Matos following his display against Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Trophy, describing the youngster as ‘relentless’.

The young Toffees travelled to Prenton Park on Tuesday night, looking to end their EFL Trophy campaign on a positive note after already being eliminated from the competition, only to come away empty handed once again.

After taking the lead through Braiden Graham, the Merseyside outfit conceded twice and ultimately fell to a 2-1 loss against Tranmere.

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Everton finished bottom of Northern Group E, failing to collect a single point from their three EFL Trophy outings, though still getting the benefit of facing senior opposition.

Meanwhile, Matos started Tuesday’s contest and completed the full 90 minutes, but was unable to prevent his side from slipping to another defeat.

Following the game, Hughes highlighted Matos’ energy in the press, pointing to his ability to unsettle opponents and close down space quickly.

He also voiced his satisfaction with the midfielder’s progress, admitting that Matos’ mentality is the right one if he wants to succeed in the senior game.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Hughes told Everton’s official website: “Melvin Matos is relentless.

“He’s got this unbelievable knack of pressing the life out of people and closing the space very quickly.

“If he can get his first touch out of his feet and run at the backline, he’s a threat.

“He’s developing nicely.

“He’s got plenty of work still to do but with all the guys their appetite to work and seek improvement and develop has been outstanding.

“We tell them that if you want a career in the game then winning is essential and you need the mentality to keep improving your performance.

“Within that as individuals you have to show grit and steel and play with character and personality.”

Matos has accumulated 1,161 minutes across 14 appearances in all competitions this season, registering three goal contributions in the process and offering further evidence of his growing influence.

Everton will be hoping Matos can develop into a valuable first-team option in the coming years, with the midfielder tied to the club until 2028.

David Moyes’ side are now preparing for a demanding home encounter against Liverpool on Sunday, with the Toffees desperate to respond after their damaging defeat against Brentford.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Brennan Johnson described Everton as an ambitious club while revealing that he has already settled in at the Hill Dickinson.