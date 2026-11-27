Richard Keys has maintained his stance that Liverpool star Florian Wirtz remains the worst player ever to wear the number seven shirt for the Reds, despite the midfielder’s recent upturn in form.

The German carried his adaptation struggles at Liverpool from last term into the opening stages of the current campaign, but his fortunes have taken a different turn in recent weeks, helped not least by positive spells with Germany under Jurgen Klopp.

Wirtz has pieced together a series of encouraging displays at both club and international level, finally beginning to turn around what had been a difficult start to his Anfield career.

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That resurgence was again on display at Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 4-0, with Wirtz chipping in a goal and an assist to mark a good outing in a red shirt.

The midfielder has now registered nine goal involvements across 16 appearances this season for the Reds and will be eager to build on his recent progress.

Keys previously branded the German as the worst player ever to wear Liverpool’s number seven shirt ‘by a country mile’.

While acknowledging the midfielder’s improved performances in recent weeks, Keys has nevertheless stood by his original assessment, continuing to view Wirtz as the worst player to have represented Liverpool in the number seven shirt.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

He said on Keys & Gray Unleashed (17.55): “Yes, he’s having a better time than he has had up to this point, but he remains the worst number seven that Liverpool have ever had.

“I hope the lad goes on to have a much better time of it.

“But so far, it’s been awful.”

Earlier this month, West Ham United star Niclas Fullkrug identified Klopp as a key influence behind Wirtz’s recent revival.

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson also heaped praise on the German for his off the ball efforts.

The Reds will be encouraged by Wirtz’s recent displays after the scrutiny surrounding their investment in him, but he will need to maintain that level to keep the criticism at bay.

Boss Andoni Iraola though will be hugely encouraged by the improving performances of the big money buy.