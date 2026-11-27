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Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has acknowledged that Savio will need time on the road to recovery from injury, while backing the winger to play a ‘crucial’ role for his side once he returns to full fitness.

The 22-year-old joined Spurs from Manchester City during the summer transfer window, with the Lilywhites splashing out £85m to bring him to north London.

However, Savio is yet to make the desired impression at Tottenham, with recurring injury problems continuing to disrupt his campaign and restrict his involvement.

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The winger initially sustained a muscle injury that ruled him out of several fixtures, before making his return to action against Ipswich Town at the weekend.

Savio was introduced in the 64th minute, but his comeback proved short-lived as he suffered another hamstring injury, forcing him off.

It has already been suggested that the attacker could face another spell on the sidelines, with several weeks of recovery potentially awaiting him.

De Zerbi has now confirmed that Savio will require a longer recovery period, while admitting that there is still no clear timeframe for the winger’s return.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

The Italian tactician also insisted that Savio will play a decisive role in Spurs’ final stretch of the campaign once he returns from injury.

De Zerbi, asked if Savio has the same injury as before and could be sidelined for some time, said at a press conference: “Yes, unfortunately. It’s a tough situation to accept. He is suffering for his new injuries, but it’s part of football if you see the other European clubs, all of them they are suffering many, many injuries.”

The Italian then added about Savio needing to get confidence to use his speed again: “You know, time and work, they solve the problems.

“Now he needs time. He needs hard work with the medical staff.

“I don’t know if 50 days, 60 days, 80 days, but when he comes back, he will be crucial for us in the last step of the season.”

Savio has managed just 391 minutes across seven appearances so far this season, and the winger will now turn his attention towards rehabilitation.

Mathys Tel and Mykhailo Mudryk are also among the attacking options currently unavailable through injury, leaving Spurs with further concerns to manage in the forward department.

The Lilywhites could therefore consider strengthening their attacking ranks during the winter transfer window, as they are currently keeping tabs on Benfica’s Vangelis Pavlidis.

Meanwhile, Sandro Tonali recently reflected on his transition from Serie A to English football, admitting that adapting to the demands on the pitch during his early spell at Newcastle United was tough.